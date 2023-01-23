NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Wizards Forward

Oklahoma City could use help in the frontcourt, with Washington having a young forward that could be on the market.

The NBA trade deadline is getting close, as teams around the league are in conversations around potential deals. While the Oklahoma City Thunder are likely to not make a move ahead of Feb. 9, there is one player that makes sense to explore the market for.

Darius Bazley is a former first-round selection that is set to earn a new contract this summer. However, if Oklahoma City doesn't plan on bringing him back, it makes sense to trade him now.

To be clear, Bazley has been solid this season, especially on the defensive end. While his offensive game has once again been underwhelming, he's a versatile defender that's made a tremendous impact.

On the season, Bazley is averaging 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds to go along with a block per contest. He's overall been in and out of the Thunder rotation as younger pieces have been prioritized.

Another former first rounder that may be on the trade market is Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards, who is also set to earn a new deal in the near future.

Could Washington and Oklahoma City swap these two in order to get a look at another player to potentially sign this summer?

In a recent postgame interview, Hachimura made interesting comments about the potential of being traded before the deadline.

Hachimura is averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 boards per contest while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. He has been a reserve all season, not starting a single contest.

The value of Hachimura is definitely higher than Bazley, so the Thunder would likely have to sweeten the deal in some way to swap these two. However, these types of trades happen every year as teams want to explore talent and are willing to take a look at a new member of the roster.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.