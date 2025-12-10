What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinals matchup during the knockout stage of the NBA Cup tournament. This contest is the second time these two foes will meet up in the Paycom Center during the NBA Cup. These two sides faced off to end pool play as both competed in the Western Conference Group A pool. The Thunder narrowly escaped the Suns to go 4-0 in the pool play to earn the No. 1 seed in the knockout stage but the point differential handed Phoenix the lone wild card spot as the No. 4 seed to grant a rematch on Wednesday.

This game had a lot of eye balls on it starting on Tuesday night, as each side released their initial injury report. Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed his first game of the season on Sunday against the Utah Jazz with Elbow bursitis. However, he wasn't on the injury report on Tuesday night signaling his return. Oklahoma City is also getting back their pair of defensive aces in Lu Dort and Alex Caruso off the injury report. The Thunder will still be without Isaiah Hartenstein and Isaiah Joe.

For the Suns, Jalen Green has only played in two games this season as the bucket-getter is once again tabbed as out. However, star guard Devin Bookers has been upgraded to questionable as he deals with a groin injury.

Here is what to watch for in this contest.

Nov 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives down the court beside Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw the Suns defense and shot making keep them in the game the last time out. While Oklahoma City has blown out nearly every matchup to date, the Suns forced the Bricktown Ballers to play down to the wire. Can Phoenix once again keep this game close? That would be an impressive feat.

How does Oklahoma City look offensively with superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, rising star Chet Holmgren and all-NBA swingman Jalen Williams back in the fold after Williams got going as a scorer on Sunday.

Can the OKC Thunder respond on the glass in this matchup? In the last matchup, it was the Thunder's first of the season without Isaiah Hartenstein. The Thunder were out rebounded 51-37 in this matchup. Can they counter that in game two?

Game Information

Date: Dec. 10

Matchup: OKC Thunder (23-1) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-10)

Time: 06:30 PM CT

Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: Amazon/Fanduel Sports OK

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to win this contest and punch their tickets to Vegas for the second time in as many years. The OKC Thunder made it all the way to the NBA Cup championship a year ago, only to fall to the Milwaukee Bucks. They would take on the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers-San Antonio Spurs matchup on Saturday night in Vegas. The lossers of these two contests will meet later this week to make up that 82nd game.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this Oklahoma City Thunder season as the Bricktown Ballers continue to make history this season.