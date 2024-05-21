NBA Rumors: OKC Thunder 'Potential Fit' For Kings' Malik Monk
The Oklahoma City Thunder had an incredible season. They posted a 57-25 record to land the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA playoffs before being sent home in six games during the second round against the Dallas Mavericks.
To put it simply, this team has its data. That's what the season was about. The Thunder just now returned to playing serious postseason basketball. They won their first playoff series since Kevin Durant wore the words "Oklahoma City" across his chest.
Everything about this past season can be seen as a victory for the Thunder, and they've collected enough data to understand how they should move forward as a playoff team -- or even a contender, for that matter.
Will Josh Giddey be on the move? Gordon Hayward seemingly on his way out? Will Isaiah Joe get paid? There are questions about this team. The positive? They've got the most flexibility out of any contending team in the league -- while also being incredibly young and continuing to develop each offseason.
The Thunder also projects to have plenty of cap space and can be active in free agency. The services of Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren will be discounted for two more seasons while both players are on their rookie contracts, so Oklahoma City can capitalize on that by signing free agents while they have flexibility with cap space.
One name that will be desired in the free agency market this offseason is Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk. Forbes Sports' Evan Sidery says to "keep an eye" on four teams -- including the Thunder -- to be suitors for Monk this offseason.
Sidery notes Monk could command up to $25 million annually with his upcoming contract. With this, he listed the Thunder, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers as teams who could be after the 26-year-old guard.
Now, Monk averaged 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in 72 contests this season as a sixth man for the Kings. The list of teams isn't hard reporting, but rather a list of teams to keep an eye on. It makes sense, as each of the four teams listed will have the cap space to land his services this offseason.
Of the four teams listed, the Thunder and 76ers are two that Monk could join while making a real impact on a contending team. The Magic, barring another jump, could join those teams as ones who could be contenders next season.
Still, it's hard to imagine the Thunder paying any free agent $25 million annually this offseason. While they've got the cap space, Oklahoma City would be handicapping some of the flexibility they currently have.
Of course, there's no use in having so much cap space available if it can't be used, but the Thunder's guard rotation is solid as is. Holding onto that cap space and waiting to make a move on a bigger wing capable of helping on the glass could make more sense. There's always value in a spark plug like Monk, but the Thunder's money might be best used in other avenues.
Oklahoma City also has the luxury of having an astonishing amount of tradable picks and matchable salaries as they look to make small tweaks for another playoff run next season.
