OKC Thunder Togetherness Unlike Anything Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Has Seen Before
The Oklahoma City Thunder have cultivated a special bond during this rebuild that took center stage this season with their big barks, bench mob celebrations and social media fodder. The 57-win club that earned the No. 1 seed in the wild west has more than just unique talent on the floor. This bond is hardly seen at any level.
"It's something I've never felt before from a basketball team, and it's hard to find, especially at this stage in your career. It's something I'll never take for granted," Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said on Sunday.
The common phrase around the Thunder has been their High School like chemistry, the Thunder superstar was asked if this team still feels like a High School squad, Gilgeous-Alexander chuckled and made a correction.
"Might have gotten younger, like elementary school kids," Gilgeous-Alexander laughs saying "We have so much fun together, crack jokes, before the game, after the game, wins, losses. We have so much fun that it just makes everything easier. Even a night like last night, like there was no group I'd rather lose like that with than this group. That's a good feeling."
While it might seem obvious that teammates support each other, what takes this Thunder squad to the next level is their overall selflessness.
"It's a unique blend of characters. Ultimately, we all have the same goal, and all of us are selfless and want to accomplish that goal. I guess we just have a group of guys who are funny and good to get along with," Gilgeous-Alexander explained.
