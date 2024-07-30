NBA World Reacts to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-Josh Giddey Battle in Olympic Play
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder faithful and the NBA world were given an early morning treat. Team Canada (1-0) and Team Australia (1-0) battled in Group Play of the 2024 Olympics. With each team playing in what is deemed the group of death that sees them countered by Greece and Spain, whoever wound up on top of this matchup would be in the driver's seat in their quest to advance.
to add more fuel to the fire, this was the first time that the former OKC Thunder backcourt of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey faced off with one another since the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Giddey to the Chicago Bulls this summer.
Playing a more natural role with his home country, he was expected to put on an impressive showcase at the Paris games - so far, Giddey has delivered. The No. 6 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft put up 15 points in the first half alone.
Finally playing with the ball in his hands, Giddey was able to put pressure on the rim, command an offense and leave his fingerprints all over this contest.
Though, Gilgeous-Alexander flexed his superstar muscles shooting 5-for-6 out of the gate to get his first ten points - Team Australia had no answers for the MVP Runner up as the mid-range assassin got to his spots at will.
This matchup between Bricktown's backcourt a season ago caused a stir across social media to tip off Tuesday.
