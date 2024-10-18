New Look TV Home For 2024-25 NBA Season In Order for OKC Thunder
The regional television partner for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Bally Sports, will have a new look to it for this coming season. Beginning on Oct. 21, the network will be called FanDuel Sports Network including for the Oklahoma Affiliate.
As of now, the process to watch the network remains the same including their $20-dollar-a-month streaming service.
The Oklahoma City Thunder should soon announce a confirmational on their television plan for this season but it appears the artist formerly known as Bally Sports twice removed from Fox Sports will be sticking around at least for another season.
Despite the new look format, not much will change from a viewer standpoint. The OKC Thunder broadcast crew will remain the same with Nick Gallo and Paris Lawson patrolling the sidelines and Chris Fisher and Michael Cage handling the play by play and color duties.
Carrier disputes with nearly every major disruptor doomed Bally Sports who has been in a bankruptcy battle over the last few years.
With the network not launching until Oct. 21, it is unclear how their non-game programming will look - including the pre and post game show for the Oklahoma City Thunder - though it feels safe to imagine it will have plenty of shows geared toward the growing population of sports gamblers given the presenting sponsor and network owner.
