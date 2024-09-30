New Thunder Big Man Discusses Offseason Move
After rattling off 57 wins in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder won their first playoff series since 2016 and spent the offseason bolstering their roster.
The Thunder lured away Hartenstein from the bright lights of New York to plug the biggest gap their roster had a year ago that doomed them in the second round of the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks.
Hartenstein went on a new podcast with former NBA player Damyean Dotson to discuss his offseason move inking a three-year $87 Million Dollar Pact with the Oklahoma City Thunder in July.
The Oklahoma City made Hartenstein their biggest free agent signing in club history which was an impressive feat to get the big man away from a contending Knicks squad. A transition Hartenstein spoke at at length.
"The transition from New York to OKC was actually kinda hard. The love of have for New York... The love you get, especially when you're winning, playoffs, was special. You go outside just to walk your dog, the love you get was something you couldn't really describe. For me, going to OKC definitely wasn't an easy decision but something I'm really excited for," Hartenstein said on the Ur.Perspective Podcast.
With Thunder Media Day taking place on Monday, the seven footer will be discussing this topic again during his first media day with the organization.
