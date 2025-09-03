OKC Blue Announce Regular Season Schedule
The Oklahoma City Blue announced on Tuesday the G League regular season slate. The structure of the G League season remains in tact as the Blue shuffle former head coach Kameron Woods to the OKC Thunder coaching staff and elevates Daniel Dixon to the new bench boss role of the G League team.
The Blue will be must-see for the Thunder faithful as a developmental tool that could see the likes of Ousmane Dieng, Brooks Barnhizer, Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic get reps during home games particularly in the double-header days that return for another season.
During the 2025-26 season, the Blue will host eight home weekend games consisting of two Friday, three Saturday and three Sunday contests. The Blue schedule features a five-game homestand that spans from December 27 through January 4 and a six-game homestand that spans from January 26 through February 10.
After the OKC Thunder had to end its streak of a preseason game taking place in Tulsa due to a scheduling conflict, the OKC Blue make its return to the BOK Center during the G League regular season.
In what has become a yearly tradition, the Blue will host the Windy City Bulls at Tulsa’s BOK Center on Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. for a Field Trip Day game. Oklahoma City’s remaining Field Trip Day games, all presented by The people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas, take place on Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. versus the Austin Spurs and March 4 at 11 a.m. versus the South Bay Lakers, both at Paycom Center.
As the OKC Blue lays out in a press release on Tuesday.
NBA G League Schedule Structure
The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2025-26 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 7 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.
Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 36-game regular season, which begins at the Winter Showcase. At the conclusion of the regular season, for the first time the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals in April 2026.
This format will remain in tact from previous G League seasons and makes for an interesting event at the winter showcase before giving teams another crack at the title afterwards.
The OKC Blue will continue another tradition this season which occurs due to the varsity club and G League squad sharing the same venue. The Paycom Center will host multiple double header dates.
OKC Blue/OKC Thunder double-header days
- Nov. 11
- Dec. 29
- Feb. 3
- March 7