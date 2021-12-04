Thunder Prospects Continue to Develop with G League Experience

The Thunder has regularly rotated its young players between the G League affiliate OKC Blue this season, and each prospect has had a chance to shine.

Throughout the beginning of this young NBA season, Oklahoma City has heavily utilized having the Blue close to the Thunder. There have even been multiple instances where we've seen a player get court time for both the Blue and the Thunder on the same day.

It's a luxury for Sam Presti to be so close in proximity to the G League squad, and he has taken advantage of it by letting some of the younger Thunder players get an opportunity for an expanded role with the Blue.

Let's take a look at some exciting prospects and how they've fared in the G League so far:

Isaiah Roby

Isaiah Roby of the OKC Thunder Daniel Dunn / USA TODAY Sports

Roby is currently the leading scorer for the Blue, but has only played in two games. In these matchups, he has dominated in limited action.

The undersized big has also impressed in recent NBA action with the Thunder, as he always seems to make the most of his minutes. Roby has a unique game, where his future is most likely as a stretch big.

With the Blue, Roby is averaging 16.5 points and 12 rebounds per game. He's also produced three blocks per game, which could earn more minutes with the Thunder as the season goes on.

Tre Mann

Tre Mann of the OKC Thunder Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Mann has been outstanding for the Thunder in its past three games, and part of that is from the confidence he is gaining through the G League. In six games with the Blue, the explosive guard has averaged an impressive 15.8 points while shooting over 45 percent from the floor. Those are solid numbers for a guard taking high volume shots, regardless of the level of competition.

When the Blue played the Agua Caliente Clippers, Mann's potential was on full display, showing a glimpse of what his bright future could look like. He had the best individual game of the season by any member of the Blue, as he poured in 30 points while shooting 70 percent from the field.

His future in this league will come down to his jump shot, and it has looked solid during his time with the Blue.

Theo Maledon

Theo Maledon of the OKC Thunder Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

After playing heavy minutes down the stretch last season, it has been a somewhat disappointing start to the season for Maledon. He has struggled mightily in his first few games getting NBA action.

Like Mann, though, he's been able to really find his groove in his time with the Blue. In five games, Maledon is filling up the stat sheet, averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists, while also shooting 40 percent from three.

Maledon's best game also came against the Agua Caliente Clippers, where he recorded an impressive 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Aaron Wiggins

Aaron Wiggins of the OKC Thunder Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Wiggins has seen game action for the Thunder this year, appearing in nine contests and starting in one. He has been a consistent player when on the floor for the Thunder knocking down 37.5 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Wiggins is an all-around wing prospect for the Thunder and can do many things well. While he has only played three games for the Blue, his ability to make plays has been evident.

Wiggins has averaged 11.3 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the G League to this point, while shooting a scorching hot 58 percent from the floor. For him to be a part of the Thunder's future plans, he must be an elite wing defender and continue to knock down open 3s.

The Oklahoma City Blue is currently 5-3, which is tied for sixth in the conference.