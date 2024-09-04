OKC Blue Set to Defend Their Title, Announces 2024-25 G League Schedule
The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the offseason, with a couple of big splashes under their belt the 2024-25 campaign is one of the most highly anticipated seasons in franchise history. Fresh off a 57-win campaign, the Thunder added their biggest free agent in club history in Isaiah Hartenstein and traded for a two-time All-Defensive member in Alex Caruso while returning one of the best cores in basketball.
With almost everyone is projecting the Thunder to win the West and some frisky enough to peg them as NBA Champions ahead of the Boston Celtics, there are plenty of reasons for optimism around Bricktown.
However, things do not stop there for this franchise - their G League Affiliate, the OKC Blue are the reigning NBA G League champions going on a historic run last postseason to bring home the first-ever title in franchise history.
The OKC Blue will begin their title defense on Nov. 12 against the Texas Legends at 11 AM which represents the first Field Trip day of the season that ensures a packed house inside the Paycom Center.
March 7 represents the first double-header day inside the Paycom Center as the Blue's clash with the Salt Lake City Stars sets the table for the OKC Thunder hosting the Portland Trail Blazers. March 10 is the second double feature as the Blue host the Iowa Wolves before the Thunder welcome in the Denver Nuggets.
On March 19 the double billing continues as the Blue welcome in the newly minted Rip City Remix and the Thunder enjoy a star-studded affair that night against the 76ers. On March 21 the Thunder host the Hornets after the Blue set the stage by tangoing with the Stockton Kings who stood in the Blue's way during the last postseason.
That marks a loaded March with four doubleheader dates which will present some fun times inside the Paycom Center. The Blue will make their annual trip to Tulsa, OK playing in the BOK Center on Jan. 29 against the Memphis Hustle.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.