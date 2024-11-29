OKC Projected to Secure Over 60 Wins in Recent Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder currently sit at the highest point of the Western Conference, holding onto a 14-4 record, good for the third-best in the entire NBA. Since the start of the season, OKC has looked and played like one of the best teams in the NBA and its record reflects that. That's why, despite the injuries and road bumps, the Thunder have experienced in the early season, Bleacher Report projects OKC to finish with a 63-19 record at the season's end.
It might come as a surprise to some, as OKC continues to miss its star big man, Chet Holmgren. Injuries have been an issue all season, from Holmgren to center Isaiah Hartenstein and even to forward Ousmane Dieng, too many players have missed games for the Thunder. It's an issue that each NBA team has to overcome and it says a lot that, with the health of its top players, Oklahoma City projects with the record it was given.
Two main factors contribute to the performance of the Thunder so far and why they are given the credit they are given. Part of it should be attributed to guard Jalen Williams, who's having the best season of his career so far in his third NBA season. He's averaging 21.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 52.2% shooting. The only one of those stats that's decreased is his shooting percentage, along with his three-point shooting percentage. Outside of that, Williams has played spectacularly as a second option behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Second to that, OKC operates one of the best defenses in the league. Each player has their own defensive strengths, whether it's in passing lanes, isolation situations, or blocking shots. The addition of Hartenstein to the lineup adds a huge shot-blocking presence without Holmgren, one that was needed desperately.
It seems like this OKC team has something special to it. They have multiple shot makers at different levels and different areas of the court, a team full of defenders and most importantly, a group of players that bring energy and hustle. It's clear the players all like each other and it shows, both on the court, in press conferences and post-game interviews. The Thunder have emerged as one of the most fun and best teams in the NBA and that is reflected in Bleacher Report's prediction.
The Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and more are the squads that threaten OKC's rise to the top of the conference. Cleveland and Boston, on the other side of the NBA, are the two teams ahead of or tied with the Thunder for the best projections in the league. Boston is coming off an NBA title and presumably should be the favorite to do it again, but younger squads like the Cavaliers and Thunder continue to improve as the season progresses.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.