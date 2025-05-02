OKC's Double-Big Pairing Can be a Difference Maker the Rest of the Postseason
It's been talked about plenty.
Maybe not as of late, but last year, the lack of rebounding presence was a hot topic and a major downfall for the 2023-24 Thunder squad. It threw them fits, killing team momentum and disrupting any offensive flow Oklahoma City could get in through the fast break—an integral part of the team's game, and that hasn't changed.
What has changed, though, is Oklahoma City's size and how it has been able to utilize it. Picking up Isaiah Hartenstein to accompany Chet Holmgren has been yet another masterful move from Thunder general manager Sam Presti. Presti set out his vision, and made certain that he would grab Hartenstein in free agency.
It's not hard to see why he was adamant on that—Hartenstein's presence has immensely altered the Thunder dynamic, and assuredly for the better.
Last season, the Thunder looked like a baby trying to get its candy back when matched up against bigger teams. The team was bottom four in the NBA throughout the regular season despite being one of the best two-way teams in the league. And in the playoffs, they were in the bottom half as well. Its opponent, the Dallas Mavericks, sat at third in rebounding for the entire postseason, and ultimately defeated the Thunder in the second round of the playoffs as they went on to compete in the NBA Finals.
It was a severe weak point for that Oklahoma City team. Now, the tables have turned in Hartenstein's presence.
He and Holmgren average around a combined 16 rebounds per game thus far in the playoffs, helping Oklahoma City manage 46.3 rebounds in four games against the Memphis Grizzlies, which has been the very best at this point in the postseason. It played a massive role in that series sweep for OKC, and has allowed them to get off the most shot attempts among all teams in the playoffs so far, also sitting second in field goals made.
It's no mistake, rebounding is a vital indicator of team success and ultimate wins and losses. The pairing of Hartenstein and Holmgren has now altered and addressed the weak point of this team from a year ago—from now on, they just need to go execute.