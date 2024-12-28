OKC's Isaiah Hartenstein Joins Ownership Group of German Basketball Club
It's not often that NBA players get involved in the ownership of professional basketball teams while in their playing days, but that isn't the case for Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein.
Hartenstein joined the ownership group of German basketball club Ratiopharm Ulm — the 2023 German Bundesliga champions — per Marc J. Spears. Former Thunder forward Isaiah Roby is a prominent member of the roster, while the likes of Daniel Theis and Killian Hayes made the transition from there to the NBA.
Knowing Hartenstein's ties to Germany, it isn't much of surprise to see him getting involved with its basketball franchises. His father, Florian Hartenstein, is a German-American basketball coach who also played professionally, prominently as part of the Artland Dragons.
Isaiah Hartenstein grew up in Germany and even spent time with the QTSV Quakenbrück before being selected with the No. 43 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. In a way, this is a repayment to the type of basketball that eventually led him to signing a three-year, $87 million contract with Oklahoma City.
“I got involved because I was searching for a German team that I could be a part of — one that, if I were younger and trying to make the next level, would get me there,” Hartenstein said.
There's a rich history of German talent that made it to the NBA, including Dirk Nowitzki, Detlef Schrempf and Dennis Schröder. Hartenstein is one of the current players paving the way for that legacy to continue, and by becoming a part-owner, he can get further involved in the process.
“I feel like they do a great job of developing young talent and helping them advance in their careers," Hartenstein said. "The team is well-run, and even though they focus on helping players take the next step, they remain competitive. That mix was really exciting for me. And growing up, I always loved the fans they had.”
Though Hartenstein's main focus is on his own career and helping the Thunder make a push for its first NBA Finals win, Ratiopharm Ulm serves as a fulfilling project for the 26-year-old to take on.
