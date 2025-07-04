OKC Thunder 2024-25 Season in Review: Adam Flagler
Sixteen Oklahoma City Thunder players logged at least 200 minutes during the 2024-25 regular season and playoffs. Second-year guard Adam Flagler made the cut narrowly, recording 203 minutes in 37 appearances for the eventual champion.
Flagler, one of three Thunder players on a two-way contract, was assigned to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue seven times and recalled six times. He played at least five minutes in 14 games, at least 10 minutes in five games and at least 20 minutes in three games. Oklahoma City went 34-3 when he checked in, only losing to the San Antonio Spurs (110-104) on Nov. 19, 2024, the Dallas Mavericks (106-98) on Jan. 17 and the Minnesota Timberwolves (116-101) on Feb. 13.
Flagler averaged 1.8 points on 26.0% shooting, 0.7 rebounds (0.2 offensive), 0.3 assists and 0.2 steals. He shot 11-for-24 (45.8%) on 2-pointers and 14-for-72 (19.4%) on 3-pointers, with 18 of his 25 total makes being assisted. He went 6-for-43 (14.0%) when taking at least five single-game threes. Most of Flagler's production came when the score favored the Thunder by double-digits.
Play of the Year: Fourth-Quarter Driving Layup Against Charlotte Hornets
The Thunder established a 20-point lead after the first quarter against the Hornets on March 21, leading to 36 garbage-time minutes. Still, Flagler came away with a highlight to remember by utilizing Jaylin Williams' baseline screen for a difficult reverse layup with 1:09 remaining — the game's final basket. Flagler finished the night with five points on 2-for-3 shooting, four assists and two rebounds (one offensive) in seven minutes.
Game of the Year: April 11 @ Utah Jazz
Flagler saved his best performance for Oklahoma City's penultimate regular-season game. He racked up 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting (4-for-9 3-pointers), six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a +19 plus-minus in 27 minutes off the bench, as the Thunder took down the Jazz, 145-111, on April 11. Flagler first entered with Oklahoma City leading by five midway through the first quarter. He picked up a rebound and assist on Isaiah Joe's mid-range jumper minutes later before knocking down back-to-back triples to close the frame, setting the tone for the rest of the night.
Statistic of the Year: Usage Rate
Usage rate measures how often a player attempts a field goal, free throw(s) or commits a turnover when they are on the court. It is not the most reliable statistic for evaluating player involvement but depicts play-finishing proportions accurately. Flagler shot his way to a 21.0% usage rate, fourth-highest on the Thunder behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren — the team's budding Big Three.
Flagler's gung-ho mentality reflects even further in the turnover category, as he committed just four per 100 possessions. He attempted 22.7 field goals per 100 possessions (No. 3 on Thunder) and 17.0 3-pointers per 100 possessions (No. 1 on Thunder). While Flagler could not establish any offensive consistency during his Oklahoma City tenure, he will always be remembered as a human victory cigar for an NBA championship squad.
