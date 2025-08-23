OKC Thunder 2024-25 Season in Review: Cason Wallace
Sophomore guard Cason Wallace continued to define the Oklahoma City Thunder's defensive identity next to fellow perimeter stalwarts Luguentz Dort and Alex Caruso. He played 1,876 minutes in 68 regular-season appearances (43 starts) and 516 minutes in 23 playoff appearances (three starts).
Wallace played at least 20 minutes in 77 total games, at least 25 minutes in 57 games, at least 30 minutes in 28 games and at least 35 minutes in five games. The Thunder went 55-13 in his regular-season action.
Wallace averaged 8.4 points on 47.4% shooting, 3.4 rebounds (1.0 offensive), 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks. He shot 158-for-281 (56.2%) on twos, 74-for-208 (35.6%) on threes and 30-for-37 (81.1%) on free throws.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder thrived most as a cutter on offense last season, scoring 1.60 points per possession (97th percentile) on 43 cuts.
Wallace sat out seven straight February games and Oklahoma City's last three regular-season contests with right shoulder strains, but he appeared in every playoff game.
Play of the Year: Left-Handed Poster During Game 7 Against Denver Nuggets
The Thunder had blown its series clincher wide open with transition baskets by the middle of the third quarter, and Wallace added insult to the Nuggets' injury by taking a Jalen Williams pass right to the rim for an explosive finish over three-time MVP Nikola Jokic on May 18. Oklahoma City eventually won, 125-93, with Wallace recording seven points, five assists, three rebounds (one offensive), two steals and a +38 plus-minus.
Wallace made 29 of his 31 dunk attempts last season, which mostly came in transition. He showcased an ability to throw down ferociously with either hand, also picking up left-handed jams over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic on Oct. 26, 2024, and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler on Jan. 22.
Game of the Year: Jan. 14 @ Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia's dominant big man Joel Embiid, marquee offseason signing Paul George, shifty guard Tyrese Maxey and rookie standout Jared McCain all missed its midseason game against Oklahoma City. Wallace and the Thunder starting lineup took full advantage, combining for 91 points on 34-for-55 shooting and a +106 plus-minus in a 118-102 victory.
Wallace tallied 18 points on 10 shots, including two 3-pointers, five rebounds (three offensive), four assists, a steal and a +27 plus-minus. He made all four layup attempts and a 10-foot floater, good for one of his six outings making at least five 2-point baskets.
Statistic of the Year: Forced Turnovers
During the 2024-25 season, Wallace accumulated 6.2 deflections per 100 possessions and 3.1 steals per 100 possessions — adding up to 1.3 more forced turnovers per 100 possessions than the league average rate.
The 21-year-old graded out well in advanced defensive metrics. He registered a +1.31 defensive LEBRON (No. 42 in NBA) and a +1.4 defensive estimated plus-minus (No. 43 in NBA), moving into next season with a +1.0 DARKO defensive daily plus-minus (No. 86 in NBA).
Oklahoma City will likely pick up Wallace's 2026-27 team option this October. He is eligible for a rookie extension next offseason. Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams will share primary ball-handling duties for the foreseeable future, preventing Wallace from maximizing his offensive growth. Still, being an instrumental championship role player is not a bad consolation prize for the Kentucky product.
