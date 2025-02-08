Cason Wallace Replaced From Rising Stars Contest Due to Injury
The Oklahoma City Thunder are 41-9 with the best record in the NBA. They have gotten to that mark through no shortage of adversity. The Thunder have played the majority of its season without Chet Holmgren. Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein, Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams have missed large chunks of time. Nikola Topic is out for the season and now second-year guard Cason Wallace is racking up games missed.
Through all these injuries, the Thunder have not wavered, remaining not just afloat but at the top of the Western Conference.
Wallace suffered a shoulder injury last Saturday against the Sacramento Kings which has sidelined him the past three games, with his fourth straight contest in street clothes coming against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight.
On Saturday, the NBA announced that Oklahoma City Thunder's second year guard will miss the rising stars contest that he was previously slated for by Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski. The contest is being held inside the Chase Center, so it makes sense to sub in a Warrior as Wallace can not long participate due to this shoulder strain.
This season, the Kentucky product is averaging 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks on 44/33/77 shooting splits through 46 games. Wallace played in all 82 games a year ago, but has already missed now five games this season.
