OKC Thunder 2024-25 Season in Review: Chet Holmgren
Sophomore center-forward Chet Holmgren played just 877 minutes across 32 regular-season games, missing 39 straight games from early November to early February with a right iliac hip fracture. He fell hard onto his hip after contesting an Andrew Wiggins layup attempt five minutes into a 127-116 loss against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 10, 2024.
Holmgren averaged 18.2 points on 51.9% shooting, 9.2 rebounds (1.8 offensive), 2.9 blocks, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals in the Oklahoma City Thunder's first nine contests. After making his return against the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 7, he averaged 14.3 points on 48.3% shooting, 7.7 rebounds (1.5 offensive), 2.0 blocks, 2.0 assists and 0.7 steals.
Holmgren shot 123-for-225 (54.7%) on 2-pointers — a 7.6% decrease from his 82-game rookie year — 44-for-116 (37.9%) on 3-pointers, and 101-for-134 (75.4%) on free throws throughout the regular season. He recorded 10 outings with 20 or more points, 11 performances with 10 or more rebounds and 13 games with three or more blocks.
The 7-foot-1, 213-pounder logged 686 minutes across 23 playoff games, playing at least 20 minutes in each postseason appearance. He averaged 15.2 points on 46.2% shooting, 8.7 rebounds (1.8 offensive), 1.9 blocks, 1.0 assists and 0.7 steals during the playoffs.
Holmgren played at least 25 minutes in 42 total games, at least 30 minutes in 23 games and at least 35 minutes in five games. The Thunder went 26-6 in his regular-season action.
Holmgren registered a +3.3 estimated plus-minus (No. 27 in NBA), +1.86 LEBRON (No. 34 in NBA), and 2.4 box plus-minus (No. 58 in NBA, min. 500 minutes) last season, grading out well in advanced metrics. He enters his third campaign with a +1.9 DARKO daily plus-minus (No. 50 in NBA).
Play of the Year: Two-Handed Block Against Raptors' Scottie Barnes
Holmgren had shown a penchant for two-hand rejections even before his rookie season, blocking multiple players that way in Oklahoma City's 2022 Summer League.
What made Holmgren's fourth-quarter help-side stuff on Barnes special: It occurred in his first game in three months.
Holmgren was always going to retain his sublime defensive IQ but might not have been spry so quickly. He tallied four points on 2-for-5 shooting, five rebounds, four blocks, two steals, an assist and a game-high +22 plus-minus in Oklahoma City's 121-109 win.
Game of the Year: Oct. 24, 2024, @ Denver Nuggets
The first of 11 eventual matchups between the Northwest Division foes contained Holmgren's best game, and sequence, of the season.
The Gonzaga product racked up 25 points on 11-for-18 shooting, 14 rebounds (four offensive), five assists, four blocks, two assists and a +9 plus-minus in the Thunder's 102-87 season-opening victory.
With three minutes left in the third quarter, Holmgren denied reigning MVP Nikola Jokic's layup attempt and ran the floor for an emphatic transition slam to put Oklahoma City up by 14 points.
Holmgren made all seven restricted-area attempts and shot 4-for-6 in the mid-range, turning in a quality scoring performance despite missing all five triples. He blocked Jokic twice and forward Michael Porter Jr. twice.
Statistic of the Year: On-Court Net Rating
Excluding low leverage, the Thunder recorded a +15.3 net rating in Holmgren's 782 regular-season minutes and a +10.8 net rating in his 592 playoff minutes. During the big man's career, Oklahoma City has been 2.7 points per 100 possessions better with him in the regular season and 10.0 points per 100 possessions better with him in the playoffs.
Holmgren was an impactful presence in all four playoff rounds. With him on the court, Oklahoma City notched a +11.8 net rating in the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies, a +14.4 net rating in the second round against the Nuggets, a +9.8 net rating in the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and a +6.5 net rating in the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers.
The Thunder inked Holmgren on a five-year, $239.9 million rookie maximum extension on July 13. His new deal runs through the 2030-31 season. Despite multiple years hampered by injuries, Holmgren already is a top-tier rim protector and has a long runway to refine his offensive game.
