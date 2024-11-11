OKC Thunder Lose Holmgren Early, Fall to Warriors 127-116
The Golden State Warriors unleashed a 3-point barrage to take down the Oklahoma City Thunder 127-116.
Chet Holmgren went to the locker room five minutes into the first quarter after falling hard onto his right hip. He had contested a made Andrew Wiggins layup attempt. Injured Thunder centers Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams helped him off the court.
Minutes into the second half, the Thunder announced Holmgren would not return with a right hip injury. He posted an Instagram story with the caption, "Go get this one boys," 18 seconds after the third quarter began.
The Thunder scored on six straight possessions to bring the score within nine points with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Wallace swished two straight right-wing triples and Gilgeous-Alexander bottomed a turnaround baseline jumper to force a Warriors timeout.
Draymond Green picked up a dead-ball technical foul after striking Luguentz Dort in the head. Mark Daigneault challenged the play but was unsuccessful because the original foul on Dort stood as called.
Stephen Curry, the former two-time Most Valuable Player, drained two long threes in the game's final minutes to keep the Warriors on top. He finished with 36 points on 7-for-13 from deep, seven assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block, along with a game-high +20 plus-minus.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points on 6-for-17 shooting and 12-for-14 at the free-throw line. Jalen Williams recorded 20 points on 15 shots, adding four blocks, four assists and three rebounds.
Factor
Thunder
Warriors
Points
116
127
eFG%
50.5%
62.4%
TOV
11
14
ORB
13
14
FT
16-for-23
21-for-26
Aaron Wiggins, making his third start of the season, joined mainstays Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, Williams and Dort.
The Warriors started Curry, De'Anthony Melton, Andrew Wiggins, Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Williams made all three of his shots in the first quarter: a layup and two mid-range jumpers. He blocked Jackson-Davis's transition layup attempt and scored a baseline and-one over Draymond Green to make the score 16-10 Thunder.
Isaiah Joe splashed a left-corner triple as the first-quarter buzzer sounded, giving the Thunder a 33-26 lead after 12 minutes. Golden State blitzed Gilgeous-Alexander 35 feet from the basket, so he lobbed the ball to Cason Wallace at the top of the key. Wallace found Ajay Mitchell on the left wing who made the extra pass to Joe.
Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield and Moses Moody made consecutive 3-pointers to start the second quarter. Kuminga then drained another open triple and caught a lob pass from Kyle Anderson for a layup over Aaron Wiggins, forcing a Daigneault timeout. He led the Warriors with 14 first-half points on eight shots.
Golden State caught fire from deep in the second quarter, racking up nine threes on 14 attempts to take a 65-58 halftime lead. Melton found himself wide open in the right corner multiple times on feeds from Kuminga and Curry. Seven Warriors made at least one 3-pointer in the first half, compared to three Thunder players — Aaron Wiggins, Dort and Joe.
The Warriors continued to dice up the Holmgren-less Thunder defense to kick off the second half, scoring 14 points in three minutes including seven from Curry. The 10-time All-Star went 7-for-10 from the field for 17 points in the period.
Curry then found teammates in short-roll situations after being blitzed beyond the arc, leading to open triples for Andrew Wiggins and Hield. Golden State took a 30-point lead from a Kuminga tip dunk and free throws on consecutive possessions, holding a 107-79 advantage after three quarters. The Warriors' 42 third-quarter points were their most in a quarter all season.
Oklahoma City got back into the game with a lineup containing their rookies Ajay Mitchell and Dillon Jones, going on an extended 13-0 run across quarters until Melton made another triple. Mitchell scored 10 points on seven shots during the game, adding two rebounds, an assist and steal.
The Thunder play the LA Clippers at home tomorrow night at 7 p.m. CST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.