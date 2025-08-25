OKC Thunder 2024-25 Season in Review: Isaiah Hartenstein
The Oklahoma City Thunder signed veteran center Isaiah Hartenstein to a three-year, $87 million free-agent contract with a 2026-27 team option on July 6, 2024.
Hartenstein made his Thunder debut on Nov. 20, 2024, racking up 13 points on 12 shots, 14 rebounds (five offensive), four blocks and three assists off the bench in a 109-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
The seventh-year big man played 1,590 minutes across 57 regular-season appearances (53 starts), filling in seamlessly for the injured Chet Holmgren from late November to early February. Hartenstein logged 516 minutes while appearing in all 23 Thunder playoff games (20 starts).
The 7-foot, 255-pounder played at least 20 minutes in 68 total games, at least 25 minutes in 53 gams, at least 30 minutes in 24 games and at least 35 minutes twice.
In the regular season, Hartenstein averaged a career-high 11.2 points on 58.1% shooting, 10.7 rebounds (2.9 offensive), 3.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals. He shot 279-for-461 (60.5%) on 2-pointers, 79-for-117 (67.5%) on free throws and missed all 19 3-point attempts.
In the playoffs, Hartenstein averaged 8.1 points on 61.9% shooting (all twos) and 66.7% free throws, 7.5 rebounds (2.7 offensive), 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Play of the Year: Rejecting Los Angeles Lakers Rookie Dalton Knecht... Twice
Hartenstein's 3.9% block percentage was tied for the second-lowest mark of his career, but he made his mark on Knecht on two very similar plays during the season.
The Thunder traveled to Los Angeles for its third NBA Cup game, matched up against the reigning Cup champion Lakers, and won 101-93 on Nov. 29, 2024. As the first quarter came to a close, Knecht pump-faked Jalen Williams at the 3-point line and attempted a powerful right-handed finish over Hartenstein, who blocked the attempt viciously.
Sixty games later, Hartenstein sent back another driving Knecht attempt with his left hand. The Thunder gained revenge on the Lakers, 136-120, on April 8, after it suffered a season-worst 27-point home defeat two days prior.
Game of the Year: March 16 @ Milwaukee Bucks
Hartenstein's best Thunder outing came when Oklahoma City beat Milwaukee, 121-105, in a rematch from the Bucks' 97-81 NBA Cup championship win on Dec. 17, 2024.
The center registered a season-high 24 points on 11-for-15 shooting, 12 rebounds (two offensive), three assists and a game-high +23 plus-minus in 32 minutes, 26 seconds. He shot 6-for-8 in the restricted area and 4-for-6 on floaters.
Hartenstein also helped hold Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to one of his five games shooting below 50% all season, outscoring him (21) in the process.
Statistic of the Year: Floater Volume and Efficiency
Hartenstein became a volume floater threat during his first Oklahoma City campaign, shooting 115-for-207 (55.6%) during the regular season and 29-for-59 (49.2%) during the playoffs. Floaters made up 36.1% of his regular-season scoring volume and 31.2% of his playoff scoring volume, serving as effective mid-range opportunities for a player who did not make a shot beyond 15 feet all season.
During his 2023-24 season with the Knicks, the big man went 40-for-65 (61.6%) on regular-season floaters and 21-for-33 (63.6%) on playoff floaters — showcasing untapped potential which was realized in a larger role. After all, Hartenstein's overall usage increased by 4.7% with the Thunder.
Incoming rookie maximum extensions for Jalen Williams and Holmgren make Hartenstein's Thunder future uncertain beyond this season, as the team will manage the luxury tax and/or aprons under the NBA's current collective bargaining agreement. Oklahoma City possesses 48 minutes of quality center depth, headlined by Holmgren and Hartenstein, as additional roster experimentation with Jaylin Williams and incoming No. 15 pick Thomas Sorber looms on the horizon.
