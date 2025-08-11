OKC Thunder 2024-25 Season in Review: Isaiah Joe
Fifth-year guard Isaiah Joe played a career-high 1,604 minutes in 74 regular-season games (16 starts) and 211 minutes in 21 games, reaching his greatest individual and team success simultaneously during his third campaign with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The 26-year-old played at least 15 minutes in 68 total games, at least 20 minutes in 47 games, at least 25 minutes in 19 games and at least 30 minutes in eight games. The Thunder went 63-11 in Joe's regular-season appearances and 14-7 in his playoff appearances.
Joe averaged a career-high 10.2 points on 44.0% shooting, 2.6 rebounds (0.6 offensive), 1.6 assists and 0.6 steals. The marksman shot 67-for-122 (54.9%) on twos, 192-for-466 (41.2%) on threes and 46-for-56 (82.1%) on free throws.
Excluding low leverage, Oklahoma City won Joe's minutes by 14.5 points per 100 possessions across the regular season and playoffs. Lineups containing Joe and excluding All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams registered a +26.8 net rating in 211 minutes last season.
Joe missed eight regular-season games due to various minor injuries and two NBA Finals games with DNP-CDs.
Play of the Year: Reverse Layup Against Charlotte Hornets
Joe knows his offensive role for the Thunder, taking just 7.3% of his shots at the rim and 12.4% within 10 feet. However, his most impressive play occurred after pump-faking Hornets guard DaQuan Jeffries with his long-distance gravity, driving past a contesting Josh Green for an acrobatic reverse finish. If the play was not absurd enough already, Mark Williams hit Joe in the head while going for a block in help defense.
Game of the Year: April 11 @ Utah Jazz
Joe made at least eight triples in four 2024-25 games and scored at least 30 points three times. He scorched the nets against the New York Knicks on Jan. 10 and the Chicago Bulls on March 31, but his best overall performance came in Oklahoma City's penultimate regular-season game.
Five Thunder players reached 15 points, including Aaron Wiggins racking up 35 on 24 shots and Jaylin Williams achieving a triple-double, as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference destroyed the No. 15 seed, 145-111. Joe finished with 32 points on 11-for-15 shooting, knocking down a career-high 10 3-pointers on 14 tries. He added nine assists, five rebounds, two steals and a game-high +33 plus-minus.
Statistic of the Year: 3-Point Attempt Rate
3-point attempt rate measures the percentage of a player's field goal attempts that are triples. Joe shot 79.3% of his 588 field goals from downtown, leading all Thunder players and ranking seventh among qualified NBA players. Nine of the top 10 in this category recorded a true shooting percentage above league average (57.6%), including Joe (61.7%).
Joe attempted 13.9 threes per 100 possessions, only fewer among qualified players than Stephen Curry (16.9), Malik Beasley (16.1), Jordan Poole (14.8) and Buddy Hield (14.3).
Joe signed a four-year, $48 million contract with a 2027-28 team option last offseason. He will remain a staple in Oklahoma City's rotation for that duration as by far the best outside shooter on the roster.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.