OKC Thunder 2024-25 Season in Review: Jaylin Williams
Third-year forward-center Jaylin Williams played 784 minutes throughout 47 regular-season appearances (nine starts) and 141 minutes in 17 playoff games, providing crucial frontcourt depth behind starters Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.
He registered at least 10 minutes in 44 total games, at least 15 minutes in 24 games, at least 20 minutes in 15 games and at least 30 minutes in three games. The Thunder went 40-7 in Williams' regular-season campaign and 11-6 in his playoff action.
Williams averaged 5.9 points on 43.9% shooting, 5.6 rebounds (1.0 offensive), 2.6 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals. He shot 36-for-68 (52.9%) on twos, 61-for-153 (39.9%) on threes and 23-for-30 (76.7%) on free throws.
Williams tallied a 4.3 box plus-minus (No. 19 in NBA, min. 500 minutes), +1.61 LEBRON (No. 45 in NBA) and +1.6 estimated plus-minus (No. 72 in NBA), improving his two-way production and impact across the board. Excluding low leverage, the Thunder outscored opponents by 19.4 points per 100 possessions in his 657 minutes.
Williams missed the entire preseason and Oklahoma City's first 27 games with a right hamstring strain. He sat out five of the final nine regular-season contests and checked out two minutes into the season finale due to ankle injuries.
Play of the Year: Self Alley-Oop Against Utah Jazz
While Williams does not possess nuclear athleticism, slamming 10 dunks across the regular season and playoffs, he took flight for an impromptu self-lob in the Thunder's penultimate game before the postseason. Stranded just inside the free-throw line, he utilized an underhanded pass off the backboard for a much closer, and easier, opportunity. Williams finished with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting (3-for-5 3-pointers), 11 rebounds (two offensive), 10 assists, a block, a steal and a +20 plus-minus, as Oklahoma City beat Utah, 145-111.
Game of the Year: March 19 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
The No. 2 Houston Rockets finished with 52 wins. The Thunder picked up its 53rd win on March 9 ... with 18 games to spare. It utilized a handful of late-season games to start bench players and give minutes to non-rotation players, beginning with a 107-89 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 7. Williams accumulated 10 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals, two blocks and a +35 plus-minus.
Twelve days later, Williams racked up 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting (3-for-5 3-pointers), 17 rebounds (four offensive), 11 assists, two steals and a +33 plus-minus in 37 minutes, 46 seconds of play. Seven of nine Thunder players who checked in scored at least 10 points, as the home team blew out the Philadelphia 76ers, 133-100. Oklahoma City funneled its offense through Williams and recorded a mind-boggling 158 offensive rating during his playing time.
Statistic of the Year: Triple-Doubles
Williams scored double-digit points 11 times, grabbed double-digit rebounds eight times and passed double-digit assists three times — with each resulting in a triple-double. The big man recorded all three such performances for the championship Thunder, matching Josh Giddey's total from the 2023-24 season. Oklahoma City players have recorded at least one triple-double in 15 of the franchise's 17 seasons: Russell Westbrook (2009-2011, 2013-19), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2020), Giddey (2022-24) and Williams (2025).
Oklahoma City declined Williams' 2025-26 team option and signed him to a three-year, $24 million deal with a 2027-28 team option on June 29. Williams' production relative to value, unselfishness and exuberant off-court presence make him an indispensable player for the current Thunder.
