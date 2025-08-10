OKC Thunder 2024-25 Season in Review: Kenrich Williams
Seventh-year forward Kenrich Williams logged 1,132 minutes in 69 regular-season appearances (seven starts) and 137 minutes in 16 playoff appearances throughout his fifth Oklahoma City Thunder campaign, being one of 11 players on the roster who finished with at least 1,000 total.
Williams played at least 10 minutes in 66 total games, at least 15 minutes in 37 games, at least 20 minutes in 19 games and at least 30 minutes in four games. Oklahoma City went 58-11 when he played during the regular season and 12-4 across his playoff games.
The 30-year-old averaged 6.3 points on 48.3% shooting, 3.5 rebounds (0.9 offensive), 1.4 assists and 0.6 steals. He shot 105-for-183 (57.4%) on 2-pointers, 66-for-171 (38.6%) on 3-pointers and 28-for-39 (71.8%) on free throws — the last category being a 21.8% improvement from his previous season.
Williams missed preseason and the Thunder's first 10 regular-season games after undergoing right knee surgery but was active for the rest of the year.
Play of the Year: Back-to-Back Jumpers in Western Conference Finals Game 1
Oklahoma City opted to play Williams in just two of seven second-round games against the Denver Nuggets, which both ended in Thunder blowouts. The No. 1 overall seed rightfully prioritized its jumbo frontcourt to combat MVP finalist Nikola Jokic and jack-of-all-trades forward Aaron Gordon, who averaged 76.1 combined minutes during the series.
However, Williams proved himself as the next round kicked off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He grabbed consecutive defensive rebounds after checking in for Isaiah Hartenstein midway through the third quarter, both followed by Thunder baskets — turning a two-point deficit into a lead. Three minutes later, Williams drained a difficult pull-up jumper and converted a catch-and-shoot triple on back-to-back possessions, as Oklahoma City finished the quarter on a 20-6 run.
The forward recorded eight points on perfect shooting, three rebounds and a +19 plus-minus in the Thunder's 114-88 Game 1 victory on May 21. His outing prompted curiosity from NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley during Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's official MVP announcement the following day.
Game of the Year: Feb. 1 vs. Sacramento Kings
Aaron Wiggins stole the show with 41 points and 14 rebounds, Gilgeous-Alexander registered a ho-hum 29 points and nine assists and Luguentz Dort racked up six made triples, four offensive rebounds and two blocks in the Thunder's 144-110 demolition of the Kings. Not to be outdone completely, Williams finished with 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting (2-for-3 3-pointers), 11 rebounds (two offensive), three assists, a steal and a +21 plus-minus in 22 minutes, 29 seconds off the bench. He scored the same number of points and made more field goals (7) than the other Thunder reserves combined.
Statistic of the Year: On-Off Net Rating
On-off net rating measures how many more, or fewer, points per 100 possessions a team scores with a player on the court than with that player on the bench. The Thunder has been a better team with than without Williams in all five seasons since acquiring him. It recorded a +1.3 net rating in the forward's 1,072 minutes during the 24-win 2021-22 season, which was 13.1 points/100 better than his off-court minutes.
Last season, Oklahoma City won Williams' regular-season minutes by 15.1 points/100 (+2.8 on-off) and his playoff minutes by 19.4 points/100 (+11.8 on-off) — more than favorable results considering it accumulated the highest cumulative point differential in NBA history (+1,247).
While Williams does not stand out in any individual statistical category, his all-around presence and leadership provide stability to the Thunder's bench group. Oklahoma City has Williams on a standard contract next season with an affordable team option for the 2026-27 campaign, right as rookie extensions for Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren take effect.
