OKC Thunder: A Playmaking Unit
The Oklahoma City Thunder is chock full of playmakers, and that showed throughout the entirety of the regular season and postseason in last year's title run.
For the NBA's "Assist Week" segment, the Thunder's social media admin partook in the trend, noting some high quality accomplishments the team garnered in that category from last season. Oklahoma City is known to have one bonafide playmaker in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander alongside his partner in Jalen Williams, but the Thunder have many more who had to its playmaking pile beyond those two.
That shows in the following stats.
Across 81 games, the Thunder logged more assists than turnovers in each contest, being tied for second in that stat across the entire association. Last year's team also nearly broke yet another Thunder record, this one for assists—tallying 41 assists against the Utah Jazz on April 11, a game where Aaron Wiggins went off for 35 points.
And lastly, Oklahoma City set a Thunder playoff record with 36 assists in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Thunder has built a chemistry that is hard to match, and that's been reflected in how its offense operates and how playmakers seamlessly connect one another on the floor. It's not the volume of assists either, it's how Oklahoma City takes care of the rock as well—the team would log a 2.29 assist-to-turnover ratio in the regular season, the best in the NBA.
Losing a playmaker in Josh Giddey this past year, who would go on to average over seven assists for the Chicago Bulls last season, the Thunder still improved. Oklahoma City had seven players average two or more assists, with Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander being above that five-assist threshold.
Behind them, funnily enough, was Isaiah Hartenstein, a big man adept at facilitating the rock to average 3.8 assists as the third one of this list. And after Hartenstein was another big man in Jaylin Williams, who averaged 2.6 assists per game. Defensive stalwarts Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso averaged 2.5 assists, while Chet Holmgren posted two assists on average himself.
With newcomer Nikola Topic on the way with potentially valuable minutes, this team's playmaking could improve even more heading into this season. And despite being thick with playmaking talent, this team does have a need for a legitimate, pass-first playmaker—depending how Topic fares, he could be that guy heading into next season.