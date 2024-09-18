The Best 'Woj Bombs' in OKC Thunder History
If you've been following the NBA for the past several years, there's a good chance you've gotten your news from Adrian Wojnarowski on most occasions.
The long-time ESPN NBA insider called it quits after seven years, taking a general manager job for the St. Bonaventure men's basketball program. He left behind a legacy of breaking so many of the iconic NBA trades, free agency decisions and more, every team fanbase has an experience with "Woj" — for both good and bad.
The Oklahoma City Thunder is arguably one of the teams with the most "Woj bombs" throughout his tenure, thanks to the many significant moves that have been related to the organization. Since he started breaking NBA news, it has endured both significant losses and gains on its roster.
From Paul George re-signing with Oklahoma City to the announcement that it would draft Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Woj has broke some pivotal parts of the organization's history. However, none are bigger than July, 6, 2019.
The trade that sent George to the LA Clippers for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a plethora of first round picks shook the entire NBA landscape, leaving the Thunder in position to blow-up its start tandem that also included Russell Westbrook — who Woj later broke was also traded to the Houston Rockets.
Westbrook was arguably even more shocking than George — even though the writing was on the wall — simply because of the lenghty career the former MVP winner had in Oklahoma City. He was the face of the franchise and the star player that stuck around even when Durant left the city, which gave him iconic status within the fanbase.
Both trades signaled a new era of the Thunder basketball, and since the tweets have been an iconic piece of NBA social media news. Few trades have garnered as much as attention as they did five years ago.
No longer will Oklahoma City be the subject of Woj's tweets moving forward, but the breaking news will never end.
