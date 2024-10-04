OKC Thunder Rookie Already Impressive Teammates
As Oklahoma City begins training camp, expectations and roles have been all the rage. While Mark Daigneault wants to stray away from labeling players or casting them into a certain part, one of the most interesting to project is two-way rookie Ajay Mitchell.
Sure, the Thunder are loaded with talent and the odds-on favorite to win the Western Conference and yes, this will be a tough rotation to crack. However, Oklahoma City also moved moutains to get Mitchell in the 2024 NBA Draft making a chain of trades in day two to land the mid-major guard.
Oklahoma City is no stranger to two-way success stories, even in their most successful years with Lu Dort being vital to this organization since stepping foot in Bricktown and Aaron Wiggins being one of the best seoncd-round success stories.
At Media Day on Monday, Wiggins discussed taking Mitchell under his wing.
"I've had some conversation with him, told him some of the same things that I've kind of had mentally noted when I came in on the two-way contract. He's a great player. I've played some pick-up and stuff with him, and he looks really good. I know that he'll be ready to go when his opportunity comes. I'm looking forward to seeing how he comes into training camp and just kind of continues to grow from there," Wiggins said of Mitchell
That leadership from the 2021 second rounder is not lost on Mitchell, who discussed how important it has been to lean on someone who has walked this same path.
"It's great. It's amazing to have him here and just learn from him and what he has been through. It's been great so far and just listening to him and learning from him on the court has been really great," Mitchell said
As the balls have bounced on the hardwood for the first time this season at trianing camp, Mitchell continues to catch the eye of teammates. Including Rising Star Jalen Williams who was asked who has stood out so far, to which, without much hesitation, he blurted out the rookie.
“Ajay [Mitchell] has been very good. Something about them mid-major guys," Williams said with a smile.
While the expectation is for Mitchell to spent plenty of time with the OKC Blue, the vacant standard roster spot is starring the rookie who fits this system like a glove in the face. Perhaps, if his impressive camp continues, he can find a lane with the big league club.
The Oklahoma City Thunder tip-off their preseason slate in San Antonio on Monday, Oct. 7 against the San Antonio Spurs.
