OKC Thunder All-Stars Fuel Clutch-Time Game 4 Win Over Timberwolves
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams scored 74 combined points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder won a 128-126 clutch-time thriller over the Minnesota Timberwolves to take a 3-1 Western Conference Finals lead.
The Thunder recorded more offensive rebounds (19) than defensive rebounds (17). It scored 22 points off 21 Timberwolves turnovers.
Minnesota tallied a whopping 64 bench points — 37 more than the Oklahoma City reserves. It also scored more paint points (46-42) and fast-break points (13-5).
The Thunder led 109-106 entering the final five minutes. Gilgeous-Alexander swished a difficult turnaround jumper before Jaden McDaniels converted Minnesota's third straight 3-pointer. Alex Caruso then made an uncontested layup from Chet Holmgren, and Williams knocked down a late-clock triple to put Oklahoma City up by three possessions.
Williams drilled a pull-up jumper over Donte DiVincenzo and catch-and-shoot three on consecutive trips with 90 seconds left, countering four straight Timberwolves scores. Holmgren blocked McDaniels' driving layup attempt with 40 seconds remaining. Gilgeous-Alexander committed a front-court turnover, leading to a wide-open McDaniels 3-pointer, but made two intentional free throws to restore a two-possession lead.
The Thunder executed its foul-up-three perfectly in the final seconds, preventing the Timberwolves from a game-tying or go-ahead field goal attempt until the clock read 0.3 seconds.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 40 points on 13-for-30 shooting and 12-for-14 free throws, 10 assists, nine rebounds (four offensive), one steal and five turnovers.
Williams registered 34 points on 13-for-24 shooting and 6-for-9 3-pointers, five assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Holmgren recorded 21 points on 9-for-14 shooting, seven rebounds (four offensive), three blocks, an assist and a steal.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker and DiVincenzo racked up 44 points, including 10 3-pointers, off the bench in the losing effort.
Statistic
Thunder
Timberwolves
Points
128
126
2-Pointers
32-for-58
25-for-43
3-Pointers
16-for-37
18-for-41
Free Throws
16-for-21
22-for-28
Turnovers
14
21
Offensive Rebounds
19
19
The Thunder started Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Williams, Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.
The Timberwolves started Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.
Jalen Williams swished a transition corner 3-pointer after Holmgren swatted Gobert's dunk attempt on the opening possession. Minnesota responded with two straight pull-up jumpers near the top of the key. McDaniels scored 10 of his team's 17 points before the game's first timeout, including two transition baskets and a corner triple which took a friendly roll.
Naz Reid, DiVincenzo and Alexander-Walker each splashed 3-pointers shortly after checking in. Gilgeous-Alexander missed his first shot of the night but converted his final five first-quarter attempts. He made two free throws with 1:27 left to reach 13 points. The Thunder forced seven turnovers in the first 12 minutes and led 37-30 at the buzzer.
Terrence Shannon Jr. continued to be a sparkplug for the Timberwolves, racking up seven points in the second quarter's first three and a half minutes to keep the score competitive. Oklahoma City made four consecutive paint field goals after the break before nailing a corner three off a missed free throw. Gilgeous-Alexander found Cason Wallace and Holmgren for wide-open triples, giving him six assists midway through the frame.
Gilgeous-Alexander made a pull-up 3-pointer and driving layup in the second quarter's final five and a half minutes — the only field goals for either team in that span. Edwards and Randle scored nine combined points on six shot attempts in the first half. The Thunder led 65-57 at halftime.
Caruso started the second half for Hartenstein and immediately drilled a right-wing triple from Jalen Williams. Edwards, however, made a driving layup past Holmgren and found Conley in the right corner for a wide-open three. The Timberwolves shot 10-for-18 in the third quarter, making four triples and five restricted-area baskets. Gilgeous-Alexander made a last-second hesitation dribble and floater, and Oklahoma City led 90-85 with one quarter to go.
Game 5 between the Thunder and Timberwolves tips off this Wednesday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. CST.
