Thunder and Nuggets Matchup Looks Different in Season-Opener
Two of the top contenders in the Western Conference — The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets — are set to open their respective seasons with an anticipated matchup Thursday night.
Both teams lost in the second round last year which kept them from meeting in the conference finals, each seeking changes in the offseason to put themselves at an improved position to win. However, the results were different in those efforts.
Oklahoma City first added Alex Caruso early in the offseason, trading away Josh Giddey to gain veteran experience on a roster largely full of young talent. Giddey's fit within the Thunder offense started to take a downward spiral, which caused some issues once the playoffs all around.
Then in July, Oklahoma City made the biggest free agent splash in franchise story through the acquisition of Isaiah Hartenstein, prying him away from the New York Knicks. Rebounding was the overarching issue the Thunder couldn't figure out last season, but with that being a primary skillset of his, it seems the answer has been found.
On the other hand, Denver wasn't able to make as much of a splash. It lost one of its most important role players, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, to the Orlando Magic on a multi-year contract, along with bench pieces Justin Holiday and Reggie Jackson.
To fill in the gaps left, the Nuggets only made one significant move in free agency, that being former MVP Russell Westbrook. Although long removed from his MVP days, the 35-year-old still remains a strong backup point guard who adds energy behind Jamal Murray.
Denver decided to mostly keep the roster the same as last year, and even if it disappointed last year, the results over the last few years show that a team led by Nikola Jokic will consistently be a top team in the West.
Even if it's mainly a three-player difference, Caruso, Hartenstein and Westbrook are big enough names to make tonight's matchup even more intriguing than it already is. Oklahoma City and the Nuggets get to kick off their respective 2024-25 journeys together, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them face-to-face in the playoffs.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.