OKC Thunder Announce Preseason Game in Tulsa Against New Zealand Breakers
Basketball never sleeps, from the 82-game marathon to the postseason sprint, Summer League, Olympics and WNBA the sport is constantly cycling through. Already, preparations are being made for the 2024 NBA Preseason.
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced that one of - if not their first - game of the 2024-25 campaign will take place in Tulsa on Oct. 10 against the New Zealand Breakers.
This game will represent the Thunder's annual preseason tilt in the BOK Center, this marks the 15th time the organization has played in Tulsa, Okla. for a preseason clash.
The Breakers are familiar foes as the two sides have met up once before in Exhibition play. Thunder wing Ousmane Dieng played for the Breakers in the 2021-22 season. The former NBL star will likely be heavily featured in the preseason affair as Oklahoma City looks to manage minutes.
Given the timing of this contest, it will be one of the first looks at the new-look Bricktown boys with new additions Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso, Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell in the fold. There is not much time for the Thunder to play an additional preseason game earlier than the Oct. 10 date should Media Day and training camp stick to their normal first week of Oct. spot.
However, that question will be answered soon enough as the team will release their full exhibition slate at a later date.
