OKC Thunder Announce Six Game Preseason Schedule

The Oklahoma City Thunder have announced a six game preseason slate that includes a back-to-back and NBA Finals rematch.

Rylan Stiles

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is introduced before the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are fresh off a championship with a shortened offseason playing deep into June.

Oklahoma City is currently battling it out in the Vegas Summer League with the 30 other NBA teams during an offseason that has moved fast. The Thunder's 15 standard roster spots are accounted for, extensions for its big three are signed and now they just need to find a third two-way spot to be ready for the regular season.

The Thunder will be back on the hardwood on Oct. 5 in Charleston, SC. Taking on the Charlotte Hornets before playing a preseason back-to-back in two non-NBA venues, jetting into Fort Worth to take on the Dallas Mavericks, likely at Dickies Arena.

Oklahoma City will play just two games in Bricktown before the regular season on Oct. 9 against the Hornets for the second matchup against the Buzz City crew in four days and Oct. 17 against division rival Denver Nuggets.

Among the eye-catching games in the preseason, an NBA Finals rematch will take place on Oct. 11 in Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the Thunder take on the Pacers.

OKC Thunder Preseason Schedule

  • Oct. 5 @ Charlotte Hornets, Charleston, SC., 4:00 PM CT
  • Oct. 6 @ Dallas Mavericks, Ft. Worth, TX., TBD
  • Oct. 9 vs. Charlotte Hornets, Oklahoma City, OK., 7:00 PM CT
  • Oct. 11 @ indiana Pacers, Indianapolis, IN., 6:00 PM CT
  • Oct. 14 @ Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee, WI., 7:00 PM CT
  • Oct. 17 vs. Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City, OK., 7:00 PM CT

The Oklahoma City Thunder will not continue its traditional preseason tilt in Tulsa due to a scheduling conflict with the BOK Center. Oklahoma City hopes to bring back preseason clashes in Tulsa next season. For now, the OKC Thunder continue to hold community events in Tulsa and will play at least one G League game at the BOK center as the Blue take the floor on Jan. 28.

Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

