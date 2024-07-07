OKC Thunder Believes Isaiah Hartenstein’s Game ‘Doesn’t Conflict’ With Development of Core Players
Oklahoma City made two of the best moves of the offseason by trading for Alex Caruso and signing Isaiah Hartenstein. The Thunder fixed two of the team’s biggest holes in replacing Josh Giddey in the starting lineup and adding elite front court depth.
With the two moves, the Thunder moved into the odds on favorite slot in the Western Conference and one of the NBA Title favorites. Their chances were still high heading into the summer, but the acquisitions pushed them over the edge. Oklahoma City’s window is officially here.
But that window isn’t necessarily opened because of Hartenstein and Caruso. It has opened because of how those two will amplify the team’s already elite core. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren could be one of the best big three’s in the NBA next season, and the goal off the offseason was to add missing pieces that didn’t stunt the growth of those three. Sam Presti did just that.
“The thing with him that also is important is obviously he's a connecting player,” Presti said. “He fits kind of the general style of play, but his game doesn't conflict with the development of our core players.”
Gilgeous-Alexander is clearly the star of the show, and while he can still theoretically improve, his ceiling has turned into an MVP candidate and one of the best players in the NBA. Williams and Holmgren still have room to grow, though, and allowing both of them to flourish will be a major key in the Thunder’s quest for a championship. Those two players hold the keys in determining Oklahoma City’s ceiling, and if the early returns are any indication, it could be special.
“He's in a position - I think Caruso was similar - they both bring things to the team that are very additive,” Presti said. “That are true to what it is that we want to do on and off the court, but they also are not taking away from the experiences that Shai, Chet and Jalen are going to have to have in order to continue on their trajectories.
“It's rare to hit all those marks, but Isaiah did that.”
