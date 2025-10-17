OKC Thunder Big Man Makes Season Debut in Preseason Finale
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in the team's sixth and final preseason game. So far in the exhibition slate, the OKC Thunder have only played two halves of basketball with their typical rotational players in uniform.
However, the Thunder have saved the best for last with the starting lineup for Friday in Denver being a sneak preview at most of the team's opening night starting five. Rising Star big man Chet Holmgren makes his year three debut in this preseason finale for the Oklahoma City Thunder after being held out to this point due to shoulder soreness.
The Thunder will flank him by superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, defensive-aces Lu Dort and Alex Caruso and his typical front court partner down low in Isaiah Hartenstein. Jalen Williams remains sidelined for this final preseason tilt as he continues to rehab from offseason wrist surgery.
Oklahoma City will at least start this game as a dress rehearsal for their preseason finale. On the flip side, the Denver Nuggets - who have played their typical rotational players in each of the first four preseason games to this point - will sit out stars such as Nikola Jokic, Christian Braun, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. However, the Nuggets will slot in Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown and Jonas Valanciunes in this contest.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will still see some players absent from tonight's exhibition contest but this marks the most healthy they have been to this point in the preseason schedule.
Oklahoma City Thunder Starters vs. Denver Nuggets in Preseason Finale
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Lu Dort
- Alex Caruso
- Chet Holmgren
- Isaiah Hartenstein
The Oklahoma City Thunder have made a habit of withholding the starting five until they are obligated to turn it over to the scorers table. But in the spirit of the preseason, Mark Daigneault shared the first five on the floor in his pregame press conference which will not happen again this season. So enjoy the little win.
Oklahoma City will begin their regular season slate on Tuesday inside the Paycom Center as the team unveils their championship banner and hands out their rings before tipping off against the Kevin Durant-led Houston Rockets. The Thunder are set to embark on this 82 game journey through this season as the favorites in the NBA to repeat as league champions. A feat that has not been accomplished since 2018.
Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this season.