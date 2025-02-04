OKC Thunder Blowout Opened Opportunity for Ousmane Dieng
With the rotation of the Oklahoma CityThunder basically set outside of injuries, players like Ousmane Dieng don't get a ton of opportunities to display their skills. In a blowout victory of the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 3, Dieng was gifted the chance to do exactly that.
Dieng took advantage of it, dropping 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting. He also made three triples on five attempts. This is the second-largest scoring output of his three-year career, dropping 22 against the Memphis Grizzlies in April 2023.
With the emergence of others in front of him on the depth chart this season, the chances for him haven't been there. That makes games like the one against Milwaukee that much more important for Dieng when it comes to making his case for more playing time. Having games like such is a reminder of why the Thunder took a chance on Dieng in the lottery in 2022.
This season, Dieng is averaging 3.8 points per game, 2.4 rebounds and one assist on 28.1% three-point shooting and 40% overall. That perimeter shooting mark is the second-best of his career to date outside of last season. He's on pace to attempt more triples than last season, as well.
Seeing Dieng hunt his own shots is a good sign for his development. Seeing them fall is an even bigger green flag. Dieng's main success has been in the G League with the OKC Blue. He averaged 16.7 points on 42.5% shooting last season while shooting 25.5% from three during that stretch.
For a forward, Dieng's shooting stroke is pure. He doesn't have any major mechanical flaws but does tend to rush his shot when he gets a chance. It all comes down to the amount of playing time he receives, which is minimal.
The odds of Dieng seeing more significant playing time outside of lopsided affairs are pretty low. OKC seems to have an established rotation and when forward Chet Holmgren makes his return to it, there will be even less opportunity for minutes. Dieng has the tools to be a consistent earner of NBA minutes, but it seems like that won't be in OKC.
Seeing shooting flashes from Dieng is something that's welcome to the eyes of Thunder fans. That's really what Dieng's career has been so far in a nutshell. At the same time, he hasn't been gifted the chance to break out. With the personnel on OKC's roster, that breakout might not happen in Oklahoma City.
