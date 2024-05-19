OKC Thunder Bounced in the Second Round as Mavericks Closeout the Series in Six
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered Saturday night looking to stave off elimination, prolonging a series to Game 7 was the only thing on their minds as the ball was tipped in the American Airline Center. The moment the official lofted the ball in the air things felt different.
Oklahoma City battled the opening tip around to Jalen Williams, who has not had his best stuff offensively this series, giving the Santa Clara product a runaway dunk right through the lane to start the Thunder on the right foot. This led OKC to an opening 13-4 run thanks to their constant ball pressure and forcing early turnovers.
The Thunder and Mavericks exchanged a plethora of runs, as expected in playoff basketball, that saw Oklahoma City swell multiple double-digit leads before things again tightened down the stretch. With 'Let's Go Mavs' chants howling down on the court, Dallas was looking for that firm haymaker to put the young Thunder on the mat.
As Dallas watched Kyrie Irving - who is 13-0 in closeout games - splash a triple to pull the Mavericks within two the Thunder called a timeout and the Rowdy American Airline Center could sense a familiar Game 6 comeback that pushed them this fair.
Dallas hauled in big rebound, after big rebound and the Thunder clanked big shot after big shot to set the stage for an instant classic to take place in this Red River shootout.
After a rollercoaster back-and-forth stretch, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nailed an 18-foot jump shot at the 4:43 mark to spark a Jason Kid timeout with the Thunder on the high side 105-101.
As he has done all season, Gilgeous-Alexander provided tough buckets to settle the waters and extend Oklahoma City's lead. While facing elimination, shots like that are what put you in upper-level conversations.
Though, it was not enough. Despite Mark Daigneault deploying the Thunder's double big man lineup, Oklahoma City allowed the Mavericks to capture a rebound after a missed free throw and kick it out for a three to tie the game. That four-point possession swung the game, leading to a Doncic step back to give Dallas the lead.
Although Gilgeous-Alexander tried to well the Thunder to a decisive Game 7, the superstar could not stave off elimination as Dallas' co-stars were too much to handle in the clutch.
Oklahoma City's superstar was masterful in the clutch, hitting in the mid-range and knocking down near-impossible step-backs it just was not enough for the young Thunder to come out on top.
The Dallas Mavericks advance to their second Western Conference Finals Appearance in three years and the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history is sent home in six games.
