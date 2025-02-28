OKC Thunder's Cason Wallace Anticipates Matchup Against Brother Keaton
One week after Oklahoma City Thunder wing Jalen Williams experienced his inaugural professional battle against rookie brother Cody in Salt Lake City, Cason and Keaton Wallace will oppose each other for the first time since the Thunder trounced the Atlanta Hawks 128-104 in Oklahoma City on Oct. 27, 2024.
That night, Cason registered five points, four rebounds, three steals and an assist in 23 minutes. Keaton — making his NBA debut — made two free throws and secured a rebound in his three minutes.
"Both got on the floor, guarded each other a little bit," Cason Wallace said. "It's always fun being out there with him."
Cason helped the Thunder complete a huge fourth-quarter comeback against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night with back-to-back steals and finishes midway through the frame. He has averaged 10.3 points on 53.1% shooting, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in his last four games after missing seven straight with a right shoulder strain.
Keaton, meanwhile, has not received playing time for Atlanta since finishing with three points, three assists, a rebound and a block against the Milwaukee Bucks three weeks ago. The rookie has reached double-digit scoring three times this season, headlined by 27 points on 10-for-18 shooting and four 3-pointers, six rebounds, six assists and four steals in a 16-point win over the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 15.
"Probably wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him, honestly," said Cason Wallace after their last matchup. "He's the one that put the hard work mentality, he instilled that to me at a young age when I didn't want to go to the gym. Or if I wanted to get lazy with schoolwork or something, he was the one that pushed me to go that extra mile to be the best human being and the best basketball player."
The sophomore Thunder guard said plenty of family and friends will be in Atlanta's State Farm Arena tonight at 6:30 p.m. CST — helped by Keaton celebrating his 26th birthday on Feb. 26.
"Everybody enjoys it — maybe even more than us sometimes," Cason Wallace said. "It's a great thing for us and our whole family."
