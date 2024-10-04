Thunder Guard Discusses Potential Playmaking Leap
Training Camp is a time for questions to be answered and possibilities to be explored. While the Oklahoma City Thunder nailed the NBA offseason with one of the best summer's in the league, they still have a few questions on the docket for the 2024-25 campaign.
Sure, the Thunder filled nearly every hole from last season's 57 win squad that won their first playoff series since 2016 before being bounced in the second round, but one problem doesn't have the same immedately solution as plugging in another seven-footer to the roster.
A year ago, Oklahoma City was put under a microscope for their size - or lack of it - but one of the glaring weaknesses was the lack of a secondary creator
The Thunder have options to pick from no matter if that is tapping back into Cason Wallace's point guard background, trotting out rookie Ajay Mitchell to handle some duties, leaning on Alex Caruso to fill the void or continuing to just stagger Jalen Williams in that role in hopes of a playmaking leap.
Wallace seems like the most likely to get a crack at these responsibilities off the bench, something Mark Daigneault highlighted at the end of last season. The second year Kentucky product spoke about that potential role on Friday.
“I’ve been on the ball a little bit more. But still playing my role from last year," Wallace said at Friday's Training Camp "pretty comfortable."
The guard has already gotten to play off of big man Isaiah Hartenstein who adds a different element as a screener that the Thunder did not have a year ago.
"It will be hard to blow up a screen with us... He's a great screener, and he's got great touch. So if they switch, we hit him in the pocket and he can still make a play," Wallace said. "He frees guys up... If you try to play a player tight, he's gonna go and clean that up. The threat of him doing that matters to the defense. If you try to switch him, he's one of the best offensive rebounders in the league."
The Oklahoma City Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault discussed putting Wallace on the ball more as the team attempts to figure out that role.
“You can make a mistake of going into the season trying to push too many buttons," Daigneault said.
