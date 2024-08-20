OKC Thunder Center Chet Holmgren Ranks No. 3 in Defensive Player of the Year Odds
After just one year of action in the NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren is already being recognized as one of the top defenders in the league.
As of August 20, Holmgren ranks No. 3 in Defensive Player of the Year odds at +1500 behind only Victor Wembanyama at -190 and Rudy Gobert at +1200.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. round out the popular betting service's top five candidates at +2000 odds.
Gobert was named Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth time in 2024, tying the French big man with Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo for the most ever. Jackson Jr. won the award in 2023 after averaging a whopping three blocks per game.
Holmgren's placement in the top three comes after the former No. 2 overall pick had a stellar defensive performance as a rookie. The 22-year-old averaged 2.3 blocks per game in 2023-24, tied with Anthony Davis for No. 4 in the league last year.
With another offseason of professional strength and conditioning work, Oklahoma City's summer roster additions and more coaching from Mark Daigneault and company, the Thunder's big man could be poised for an even better year on defense in 2024-25.
Holmgren's length, solid footwork, impeccable timing and rigid toughness make the 7-footer one of the best young defensive players in the league despite his thin frame, which many thought would hinder the former Gonzaga star's success in the NBA.
A former 5-star prospect and the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 cycle, Holmgren spent one year with the Bulldogs before being picked No. 2 overall in the 2022 draft. After missing his entire rookie season with a foot injury, Holmgren emerged as a star during his rookie campaign, averaging 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per game in 2023-24.
