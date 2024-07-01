OKC Thunder Center Isaiah Hartenstein Bids Farewell to New York Knicks
The Oklahoma City Thunder landed Isaiah Hartenstein from the New York Knicks out of free agency on Monday, marking their best free agent signing in the franchise's 16 years of existence.
To recap, general manager Sam Presti and the Thunder parted ways with Josh Giddey to acquire Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls, signed Hartenstein and secured Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe long-term.
While losing one rotational player -- the Thunder secured two of the best role players in the NBA and secured two incredible rotational pieces on bargain contracts.
Hartenstein had a tough choice to make, as he was able to really break through as a player during his Knicks tenure. Evidently, a bigger payday and a continued chance to compete for an NBA title were too much to ignore for the now-Thunder center.
The 7-foot, 250 pound center wrote a farewell post to the Knicks in an Instagram post.
"NYC thank you for taking my family in and making my time there so special. Every time I went out on the court I always gave it my all for the city and I felt the love right back. NYC will always have a special place in my heart. All love," Hartenstein wrote.
The Knicks were 50-win team a season ago with one of the teams with the best chemistry. The Thunder, a 57-win team, also happened to have some of the best chemistry, meaning it will be a seamless fit for Hartenstein.
Thunder center and fellow 7-footer Chet Holmgren already welcomed Hartenstein on social media.
Hartenstein is a good fit in every sense -- on and off the court. The two 7-footers will be able to co-exist and play in a championship-quality rotation.
It's hard to argue that the Thunder are absolutely winning free agency right now with how things have worked out.
