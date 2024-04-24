Why OKC Thunder Center Jaylin Williams Could See More Time on the Court in Game 2
In Game 1 of Oklahoma City's first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans, backup center Jaylin Williams logged just under seven minutes on the court.
During the minutes he did play, however, Williams made a big impact for the Thunder, knocking down two 3-pointers and playing solid defense on Pelicans big man Jonas Valanciunas.
In just six minutes and 46 seconds, Williams tallied six points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal, making the most of his time on the floor.
Oklahoma City's second-year big man also showed his competitive side when playing against Valanciunas, looking directly at New Orleans' center after nailing a triple from the corner in the final frame. Additionally, the former second-round pick did not back down when Valanciunas tried to play physical on offense and wasn't afraid to mix it up with the Pelicans' big man when heading back down the court.
Williams' short time on the court in his first career playoff game was a solid glimpse at what OKC's backup center provides for his team. The Fort Smith, AR, product is a solid shooter and defender for his size with very strong passing ability.
While rookie center Chet Holmgren had a good outing in his playoff debut, he does lack the same strength that Williams can provide against a big-bodied center like Valanciunas. With Williams listed at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, he is able to hold up better when Valanciunas attempts to push the Thunder's big men underneath the rim and bully them in the paint.
That's not to say that Holmgren should see less time on the floor, but letting Williams battle Valanciunas on the block could give Oklahoma City another good option off the bench to defend the 265-pound center.
In the regular season, Williams averaged four points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 13 minutes per game. After a solid showing in his first career playoff game, however, the second-year player may have proven that he deserves a few more minutes on the court as one of the Thunder's backup centers in Game 2.
