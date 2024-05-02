Thunder Centers Could Shine in Second Round of Playoffs
The big man position has been revitalized in Oklahoma City.
Since the departure of Steven Adams in 2020, the Thunder had little consistency or emphasis on the center position. It was more of an afterthought while it accumulated guards and forwards, that was, until the selection of Chet Holmgren in the 2022 NBA Draft.
A injury suffered before his expected arrival set him, and Oklahoma City's center position, back a year, but his impact this past season more than made up for it. Now entering the second round of the playoffs helping lead the charge to the No. 1 seed, Holmgren and backup Jaylin Williams have been key contributors in the Thunder's run thus far, and certainly going forward.
In round one against the New Orleans Pelicans, Holmgren averaged 15.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.8 blocks per game on 46.8/30.4/71.4% shooting splits. Although not an efficient offensive performance, his defense for a majority of the series was crucial to winning games. It wasn't quite the heights he displayed in the regular season, but he's exactly the type of center that Oklahoma City desires.
Williams didn't have a significant role in round one — only putting up 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11 minutes per game — but he's perfect for the backup center role. He stretches the floor well for his teammates, becoming a reliable 3-pointer shooter that gives opposing defenses problems. While lacking on defense, he's serviceable enough to replace Holmgren's production without hurting the team.
The two young centers combine for a dynamic, skilled pairing at the five. Each bring versatility on offense that can dramatically help the Thunder offense, while anchoring the defense inside the paint. They were important in the first round series win, but going forward, their services will be even more crucial.
Both the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks feature a star-studded assortment of guards and forwards, including a lot that like to get to the paint. No matter who wins, Holmgren's defense will be vital in preventing the likes of Kyrie Irving and Paul George from dominating at the rim.
Luka Doncic and Ivica Zubac are averaging over nine rebounds per game in their own right, so the rebounding game will be an important one in either series. It's been an area Oklahoma City has struggled in at times, but one that it can't lose against teams with an elite ability to take advantage of second chance points.
Neither team has a star big man that should perform any better than Holmgren, giving the Thunder a clear advantage in that area. That's not to say Zubac or Daniel Gafford can't be worthy adversaries, but they shouldn't sway the series away from Oklahoma City at the center position.
Centers often get less attention outside of the big names in the modern NBA, but the Thunder has emphasized the position in a different way. They each bring complementary skillsets that won't hurt the Thunder in any situation, and will surely prove crucial to a series win or loss next round.
