OKC Thunder: Chet Holmgren is Answering the Call
Chet Holmgren is having himself a series versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
He's competing near his highest ability, illustrating just what he did at the very beginning of the season before he went down with a pelvic fracture in November. That certainly set him back, leaving him sidelined until February.
When he returned, he wasn't the same. He was hesitant, seemingly holding back as to slowly ease himself back into his regular, impactful self. It wasn't like he was nonexistent, however, as Holmgren still tallied 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in the month of March, but he still wasn't quite himself.
But throughout the three games and subsequent victories for Oklahoma City, Holmgren has put a significant product out on the floor each night. He looks motivated, ready to compete and fight for rebounds, something that seemed to be lagging as the regular season came to a close.
In Game 1, one of the largest wins in NBA playoff history, Holmgren played a huge hand, posting 19 points off three 3-pointers, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal, having an impact all over the stat sheet in just 21 minutes of play—the only amount of time they needed him for as Oklahoma City was routing Memphis.
In Game 2, Holmgren had another significant game, posting 20 points and having another game with three triples, this time a massive five blocks and 11 boards, helping the Thunder manage a 118-99 victory to go up 2-0 on the series.
And on Thursday night in Game 3, where the Thunder mounted the largest halftime deficit in NBA playoff history of 29 points, Holmgren was the third-leading Oklahoma City scorer at 24 points in the game, as he was integral down the stretch. In this contest, he added a team-high five threes and grabbed eight boards, helping the Thunder win the rebound battle and eventually overcome that absurd deficit.
Holmgren's drive and confidence seems to be all the way restored as the Thunder heads into Game 4 with a possibility to sweep the Grizzlies and head to the next round, and Oklahoma City fans should be excited at how he is looking out on the floor ahead of the remainder of the postseason.