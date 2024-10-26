OKC Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls will clash in game two of the season for the Thunder, game three for the Bulls. This one has plenty of storylines to follow as defensive ace Alex Caruso makes his return to the Windy City and the Thunder face off with former No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey for the first time since trading him this summer.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 9-point favorites against the Chicago Bulls, and the total over/under is 231.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will have their first shot against Josh Giddey, who is coming off a stellar performance against the Milwaukee Bucks to rebound from a forgettable Bulls debut. Giddey posted 17 points, hauled in six rebounds and dished out nine assists on 60 percent shooting - including 2-for-2 from beyond the arc.
Still, the Thunder know how to game plan for the young guard they know all too well and with their lack of front court depth, you have to assume they will be playing off the former No. 6 overall pick on the perimeter.
On the flip side, Oklahoma City enjoys more shooting prowess around rising star Chet Holmgren which will force the Bulls to play their lumbering rotation of bigs straight up on the seven-footer who should be able to take advantage of that matchup and build on a near-perfect season two debut.
The Thunder will need to shoot better than they did in their season opener as a lowly 22 percent from distance is not sustainable.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-1)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Check Back for the Chicago Bulls injury report later today. Coming off a back to back, they will not file a report until Saturday afternoon.
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
United Center - Chicago, IL
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to ride the high of knowing off Denver in this contest against the Chicago Bulls. Up next, the Thunder play the second night of a back to back against the Atlanta Hawks for their home opener in the Paycom Center.
