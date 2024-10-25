Stiles Points: Chet Holmgren Wasn't Perfect, But Close in Season Two Debut
One of the great lyricists of our time, Hannah Montana, wrote, "Nobody's perfect. You live and you learn again and again til you get it right." Whether this game was played in Montana or Denver, Thunder rising star Chet Holmgren wasn't perfect, but he was pretty close.
In his season two debut, Holmgren looked transformed from an already high starting point. With whispers and bold proclamations speculating just how much of a year two leap can you expect from the Gonzaga product, the seven-footer looked every bit the part of an All-Star - Dare I say All-NBA - player he was huped up to be.
This in large part can be attributed to his physical growth. While his frame still doesn't pop off the page, it is noticeably improved from a year ago which is translating to his game, as Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault explained.
"I think it is a testament to what he has done with his body more than anything. I think just thinking back a year ago where he was physically and then where he is now. I mean he just went minute to minute with Jokic who is incredibly physically especially off the ball, on the glass, stuff like that. And really did not flinch, got stronger during the game. And huge credit to him we all know he is a great player. But I think the physical step that he has taken is way better," Daigneault said
"I hope so cause if I'm not that would've been a lot of work for nothing," Holmgren smirked when asked if he agreed with Daigneault's assesment of his body.
Against the Denver Nuggets as the short handed Thunder battled a title contender on the road, Holmgren stood up to the challenge. The starting big man went toe-to-toe with league MVP Nikola Jokic, mirroring his minutes and production.
Holmgren poured in 25 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals on 61 percent shooting from the floor - including 0-for-5 from beyond the arc, in 35 minutes of action.
The Thunder center was a plus-nine in this contest and spearheaded a 14-2 run for the OKC Thunder with the best player in the world on the floor on the other side.
In this game, the most encouraging long-term ripple effect was Holmgren's decisiveness and decision-making, flipping the switch as a more aggressive scorer. Taking any crease the Nuggets would give him to attack the rim, leading to three first-half and-ones and five free-throw attempts total.
For the Thunder to reach their lofty title goals, Holmgren has to bring this level of offensive assertion every single night but so far - even dating back to exhibition play - that has been the case for the seven footer in game one of season two.
While this was nearly the perfect outing, could you envision how this game plays out if Holmgren hits even a couple of his eight 3-point attempts instead of going 0-for-8? Or bringing his free throw production back up to where it was in the first half of his rookie season?
Sure, that is getting greedy, but it also reveals that even in one of the best games in Holmgren's career, he is not at his ceiling yet. That should put the NBA on notice.
Stiles Points
- Rookie Ajay Mitchell saw extended run in this pivotal season opener providing a spark defensively even forcing a few turnovers via travel and using his sideline as his friend in those minutes.
- The Thunder dared Russsell Westbrook to shoot from beyond the arc in this game to help handle the Nuggets inside. You have to assume that is how Oklahoma City will play Josh Giddey on Saturday in Chicago as well.
- Jalen Williams picked up two quick fouls in this game but remains physical on that end of the floor. You have to assume Mark Daigneault's philosophy of letting players stay on the floor through foul trouble empowers them to play without thinking of their citations.
- Aaron Wiggins was stellar in this game off the bench getting it done on both ends highlighted by his ability to get downhill.
- Despite the shots not falling, the Thunder lived up to their promise of shooting more triples - a trend that will pay off in the long run.
- Charles Barkley had high praise for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the OKC Thunder, during the TNT broadcast of this game.
