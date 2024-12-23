OKC Thunder Coach Explains Bench Role For Alex Caruso
The Oklahoma City Thunder have flipped through its roster for various startling lineups to date. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and whichever has been the healthy option of Chet Holmgren/Isaiah Hartenstein being locked in the first five. The fifth start as flipped between Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins.
After the Oklahoma City Thunder swapped former No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso, the thought around Bricktown was that they would also trade places in Mark Daigneault's starting five. However, the Thunder head coach has yet to deploy Caruso in the starting unit through 19 games played by the defensive ace.
On Sunday at practice, the Thunder bench boss was asked about the decision to not start Caruso in any game yet and he gave multiple reasons for that decision.
"One of the things I like off the bench is people that raise the tenor of the game. I think Kenrich Williams is like that [too], when they go in, you are pretty sure the game is going to go to another level, regardless of how the game starts," Daigneault said "I also think having guys that can score in bunches...When you have a guy that can come in the game and change a game with a scoring punch, those are things I typically like using off the bench. [Caruso] falls in the former category]."
However, it is not just the defensive ace's ability to change the game with his energy off the pine, but the decision is also tied to the lack of front court depth for Oklahoma City.
"He has carved out a nice niche for us [off the bench] it has really helped with bigs being injured. He is a very valuable guy to have in small lineups because he can guard fives and also his overall impact. [Jalen Williams] is the other one, but he starts, so if you front-load those guys in the starting lineup it would make it a little harder if you then down-sized from your starting lineup, so that's got something to do with it too," Daigneault added.
