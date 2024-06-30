Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder Conducting In-Person Visit With Free Agent Big Man Isaiah Hartenstein

The Oklahoma City Thunder have flown to Eugene, Oregon to try and land Isaiah Hartenstein, in hopes of stealing him away from the New York Knicks.

Rylan Stiles

May 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) rebounds against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during the second half during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to lure Isaiah Hartenstein away from the New York Knicks in Free Agency with an in-person visit to meet with the center in Eugene, Oregon according to the Athletic's Shams Charaia.

"With cap space teams Orlando focused on wing free agents and Utah focused on current roster decisions, and Knicks working to un-hardcap — sources say the OKC Thunder are in Eugene, Oregon, set to meet with Isaiah Hartenstein," Charaia said.

This would be the biggest Free Agent Signing in Oklahoma City Thunder history topping the Patrick Patterson, Nerlens Noel, Raymond Felton additions.

One of the last reported in-home visits between the Thunder and a free agent was in Minnesota when Oklahoma City pulled off a deal with veteran big man Mike Muscala who became a fan favorite of the team's rebuild and an important locker room voice.

Hartenstein would have a more on-the-floor impact for the Oklahoma City Thunder and sure up the team's front-court depth allowing the two sides to form a perfect union and likely become the favorites out West.

This season, Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 stocks per game while shooting 64 percent from the floor, 54 percent in the mid-range and 70 percent at the cup. The big man shot 61 percent on runners last season.

Rylan Stiles

RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

