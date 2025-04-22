OKC Thunder Could Benefit Mightily From a Quick First Round Series
Oklahoma City seized its first opportunity to make a big statement in Game 1 of its opening round series. Thunder let the rest of the world know that they mean business, dominating the Grizzlies 131-80 and notching the largest opening round victory in NBA playoff history.
Of course, those who tuned into Thunder games all season long weren’t entirely surprised. Sure, the nature of the game was unpredictable — the better team can drop a game here and there in a heightened environment like the playoffs. But Oklahoma City was, historically, one of the best regular season teams ever. It would’ve been foolish to think that would just stop once the postseason began.
The job is certainly not finished — Oklahoma City has a long, hard road ahead. But this team should feel confident against the Grizzlies in round one, and Game 2 presents a chance for the Thunder to slam the door shut. If OKC can take a 2-0 lead and bury Memphis’s confidence in the process, it very well could be a short series. And a short series is exactly the break this Thunder team needs in the playoffs.
The Western Conference was absolutely loaded this season, and almost every single one of the playoff participants has the talent of the No. 1 seed in most years. The matchups across the board are ultra competitive, and despite seeding, it really is a wide open conference. Anyone could make a run, including Oklahoma City’s potential second round opponent — the Clippers or the Nuggets.
Denver and Los Angeles have already embarked on what looks to be a grueling series, and the Clippers already stole a game on the road. Heading back to LA in a 1-1 dogfight is exactly what Oklahoma City wants to see in the rear view mirror. This Thunder team, which was already well rested before the playoffs started, can earn another break by making quick work of Memphis.
Not only will a break help, but the Nuggets and Clippers could be worn down. With aging talent on the opposition, that could give the Thunder the leg up.
