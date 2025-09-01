OKC Thunder Could Boast One of NBA’s Best 3-Point Shooting Teams Next Season
By all accounts, the Thunder had one of the best offenses in the NBA a season ago. With a unique blend of isolation scoring, a solid pick-and-roll big man, and role players that understand what they bring to the table, the Thunder wore opposing defenses out. Despite having one of the top offenses in the league, outside shooting wasn’t a typical area of strength.
Oklahoma City ranked inside the Top 5 in many offensive categories, but long range shooting wasn’t one of them. The Thunder ranked No. 11 in 3-point field goals made per game and No. 13 in 3-point percentage at 33.8%. Both numbers are certainly respectable, but nothing to write home about. Oklahoma City could take the leap next season as one of the NBA’s best outside shooting teams next year, though.
For much of the season, it felt like the Thunder’s offense was workshopping its outside shooting arsenal. For the first time in many years, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was tinkering with his 3-point volume and fired away from long range. Players like Jalen Williams and Aaron Wiggins upped their volume, too. Even Isaiah Hartenstein tried his luck from long range a handful of times — although coming up empty on every attempt.
Now that the players have settled into their roles and specific volumes, and feel more comfortable with their shot diet, things could look much smoother on the hardwood. Gilgeous-Alexander has improved in a specific every NBA season, and while he upped his volume last season, the uptick in long range efficiency could be on deck this season. Williams, too.
Oklahoma City also played the majority of the season without Chet Holmgren, who has the potential to be one of the team’s best catch-and-shoot 3-points snipers. His first season in the NBA, he shot 37% from 3-point league, and Holmgren followed it up with a 37.9% campaign in 2024-25. That seems like a solid baseline for him after two seasons, and a full year of consistent games and opportunity could help him find a serious flow.
With an offensive engine like Gilgeous-Alexander, defenses are always going to be hyper-drawn to him. He attracts so much of the coverage, that it’s a dream for shooters to play in his system. In the NBA Finals, it felt like his playmaking took a huge leap and something really clicked. He was racking up assists and creating opportunities for his teammates — which could be huge for catch-and-shoot guys like Isaiah Joe, Wiggins, and Cason Wallace.
All things considered, there’s a real chance Oklahoma City takes a leap and becomes one of the best outside shooting teams in the NBA next season.