OKC Thunder Could Finish With Best Home Record in Team History
Oklahoma City has been one of the most dominant teams in the league, particularly on its home floor.
The Thunder have established themselves as a championship contender and are the heavy favorites to make it out of the West and into the NBA Finals. While the Thunder haven’t made the NBA Finals since 2012, they are poised to have home-court advantage throughout their Western Conference playoff push.
Sitting at the top of the West with a massive lead over the next-closest team, the Thunder’s spot at No. 1 feels like a guarantee. Although the Thunder had the top seed last season, their home-court advantage has been taken to another level in 2024-25.
The Thunder’s recent loss at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves following a historic late collapse led to many questioning the team’s status at the top of the league. While the doom and gloom from the loss seemed to be neverending, it was only the Thunder’s fourth home loss of the season to give them a 25-4 mark at the Paycom Center.
The Thunder’s best home record was a 34-7 mark in both 2012-13 and 2013-14. Last season, the Thunder narrowly missed that mark by going 33-8 at home, but this season feels like the team’s best chance to break that record.
Along with breaking the best home record set by the 2012-13 team, the Thunder is on pace to shatter that team’s overall record of 60-22. While this Thunder team has been dominant on the road, they have been nearly impossible to beat at home, with all of their losses coming without Chet Holmgren or Isaiah Hartenstein available for the entire game.
For the Thunder to set a new record for the best home record, they would need to finish 10-2 or better, while needing a 9-3 record to tie the existing record. Of the Thunder’s 12 remaining home games, eight will come against projected playoff teams, while the other four are against teams without much hope of making the playoffs.
Including some games against potential playoff opponents, the Thunder will get tested in their final few home games, but considering how dominant they’ve been all season, they could soon be on track to set a new mark for the best home record.
