OKC Thunder Could Meet Nets’ Asking Price for Coveted Wing
With multiple completed deals in a matter of weeks, it’s been no secret the Brooklyn Nets have been one of the league’s biggest sellers this season. And it’s also been known among the Oklahoma City Thunder community that wing Cameron Johnson could offer the team a unique skillset.
But a reported reveal of Brooklyn’s asking price makes things even more interesting.
Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nets reportedly want “multiple first round picks” in exchange for Johnson’s talents, a price few will be able to pay. Thought Stein expressed skepticism the price would be met, given Brooklyn’s recent deals for both Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith.
It’s known the Thunder have one of the largest future pick caches in the entire league. But Brooklyn’s asking price removes a large amount of teams from the equation entirely, especially given salary restraints.
If Oklahoma City does want to add Johnson’s length and white-hot shooting to the roster, it will certainly have the assets to do so. And might be one of just a few teams that Brooklyn would even consider deals with.
For now, it seems teams aren’t yet meeting that request, as Johnson remains a Net in his best-ever season. But that doesn’t mean desperate teams won’t eventually reach out and pay the price. Even then, if the OKC front office was determined to see the wing in orange and blue, they could likely out-bid most.
For now, the team will continue churning through one of it’s best-ever seasons with one of the most talented core’s in the league.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.