OKC Thunder Could Potentially Start Two Of NBA's 15 Youngest Players

One of the youngest teams in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder could potentially start two of the 15 youngest players in the NBA.

The Thunder have one of the youngest teams in the entire NBA, especially after selecting four rookies in last week's draft. Furthermore, they selected Josh Giddey with the No. 6 overall pick who will be the second-youngest player in the NBA last season.

Surprisingly enough, Oklahoma City also has a second-year player in Aleksej Pokusevski who is still one of the 15 youngest players in the NBA, even after the recent draft. After being the youngest in the league last season as a rookie, he is still younger than nearly every player that was selected in the 2021 NBA Draft.

What makes this even more intriguing is that both Giddey and Pokusevski have a real chance to be in the starting lineup this season.

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seems to be the key building block on this team, Pokusevski and Giddey will only continue to improve as the years ago on, hopefully becoming legitimate second and third options alongside Gilgeous-Alexander.

Last season with the Thunder, the 19-year-old Pokusevski averaged 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest. He won't turn 20 until late December.

His new teammate in Giddey won't turn 19 until October, just before the start of the 2021-22 season.