OKC Thunder Could Use Finals Boost From Key Bench Scorers
Oklahoma City is set for its biggest game of the season, and it could use a boost from its bench.
Throughout the Thunder’s run to 68 wins and winning the West, their depth has always been a key piece of the puzzle. Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers was no different, with Thunder coach Mark Daigneault using 11 players.
Of those six off the bench, the Thunder got minimal scoring contributions. Isaiah Hartenstein, who came off the bench for the first time this postseason, and playoff star Alex Caruso combined for 20 points. However, the production decreased sharply beyond them, with the other four reserves combining for only eight points, all coming from Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins.
While the Thunder’s championship hopes will hinge on how far Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the other stars can carry them, getting a boost from their usual bench scorers would be massive. Throughout the regular season, Wiggins and Joe were some of the best “win a quarter” role players in the league, so large outbursts from them are far from unexpected.
Wiggins was the Thunder’s fourth-leading scorer in the regular season, averaging 12 points. Considering how Indiana’s defense thwarted the Thunder’s ball movement in Game 1, having another player who can put the ball on the floor and create for himself effectively could help open the offense.
Wiggins would also be the ideal scoring option off the bench because of his ability to cut and also provide good defense. Meanwhile, Joe would bring a different style and likely be hunted on defense, but a good stint from him could be all the Thunder need.
As a sharpshooter, Joe can find his range from just about anywhere on the court. Whether he gets any shots up or not, Joe can still be an effective offensive player because defenders don’t want to leave a shooter of his caliber.
Game 2 is a must-win game for the Thunder, and they will need contributions from everyone to avoid an 0-2 hole. While it’s possible Wiggins and Joe have pedestrian performances again, either having a breakout game would bode well for Oklahoma City’s chances of tying the series.